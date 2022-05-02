OBITUARY: Nicole Marie ‘Niki’ Cua

Nicole Marie “Niki” Cua of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, she was 51 years old.

Niki worked as an accountant for various construction companies in her career. Currently worked at C&M Heating & Cooling Co. She loved music of all genres. Niki loved animals and had a giving heart. She adored her family so dearly. Her kind spirit will be sadly missed.

Preceded in death by grandparents Buz & Rita Cua and Tom & Angie DeSantis.

Survived by: Parents, Rick and Diana Cua; sister, Nina Bellinger; nephew, Luke Bellinger; niece, Eva Bellinger; aunts and uncles, Felice (Larry Perkins) Clark, Christy (Larry) Cadaret-Wieczorek, Nick R. (Tracy) Cua, Luanne (Cathy Richardson) Cua, Joanne (Carmen) Samara; cousins, Diana (Sean) Baker, Maxx (Ashley) Cua, Christian Samara, Catherine (Nate Brimhall) Samara, Skyler Bertrand, Devin, and Madison Baker, Nico, and Cruz Cua, Nick (Terra) Cua, Nicky Cua, Linda (Al) Forino and Mia Forino.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Grace Chapel Franklin, Rick Cua, and Ron Gonser officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM Saturday prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Shelter.

