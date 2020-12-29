OBITUARY: Nicholas Yegorovich Danylov

Nicholas Yegorovich Danylov, age 4 of Thompson Station, TN passed away December 20, 2020 after injuries sustained from an automobile accident. The accident included the death of his loving mother, Olga Danylov.

Survived by: father, Egor “George” Danylov; sister, Victoria Danylov; grandparents, Victor and Nina Bovtik and Petro Danylov and Kateryna Danylova and other loving family members.

Graveside services will be conducted 4:00 PM Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Chase Baker officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 2-4PM Tuesday prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com