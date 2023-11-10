OBITUARY: Nicholas Jerome ‘Pops’ Lunn Jr.

Nicholas Jerome “Pops” Lunn, Jr., age 79, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

He was born in the Hillsboro Community to the late Nicholas Jerome Lunn, Sr. and Ruth Givens Lunn.

Nick graduated from Franklin High School and attended MTSU before joining the Army National Guard. He served six years before taking a job at Middle Tennessee Electric as a lineman for 33 years.

After retirement, he enjoyed metal detecting and gardening. Renowned for his storytelling, he shared his tales with great enthusiasm. His boundless love was most evident in his cherished relationship with his wife Gloria and their grandchildren. Whether cheering on his grandkids during their basketball games, celebrating their achievements at award ceremonies, or attending their theatrical performances, he remained a steadfast pillar of support, a testament to his unwavering devotion to family.

He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Marlowe Anders; sister, Anna Hughes; brothers-in-law, Sam Moore and Henry E. Moore.

Nick is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Gloria Lewis Lunn of Franklin, TN; daughters, Ronna (Brian) King of Franklin, TN and Mandy (Ricardo) Anders of Franklin, TN; son, Nicholas (Jami) Lunn III of Franklin, TN; sisters, Frances Moore of Chapel Hill, TN and Mary Elizabeth Moore of Milton, FL; grandchildren, Rob & Caroline King, Ramona Anders, and Avery & Nicholas Lunn IV, other loving family members and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, November 10, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Ronnie Johnson will officiate. Active pallbearers will be Nick Lunn III, Nick Lunn IV, Brian King, Rob King, Ricardo Anders, Millard Jefferson, Noel Lewis, David Giles, Glen Beard, and Dan Florida. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Lewis, Trent Lewis, Keith Whitney, all of Nick’s Middle Tennessee Electric Family, Mike Smith, Charlene & Hugh Williams, and Bill & Janice Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walker Baptist Church.

