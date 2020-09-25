OBITUARY: Nicholas Dominic Panicho

Nicholas Dominic Panicho, age 94, of Spring Hill, TN passed away on September 23, 2020. He was a Veteran of World War II serving proudly in the United States Marine Corp.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rose DiTullio Panicho. Survived by wife of 52 years, Christina Panicho; son Joshua Panicho and Aaron (Katrina) Panicho; daughters, Jennifer Thompson and Sarah (Jeremy) Harris; sister, Angela MulCahey; grandchildren, Drew Panicho, Abigail Panicho, Bella Panicho, Charles Thompson, Kiana Thompson, Jacob Harris, Gavin Harris and Dominic Harris; and great grandchild, Dexter Thompson.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park with military honors. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com