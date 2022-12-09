OBITUARY: Neva J. Williams Moore

Neva J. Williams Moore of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, she was 88 years old.

Neva was born in Davidson County, TN and graduated from Hume Fogg High School. After her marriage, she moved to Brentwood to raise her family.

In her early years, she had several health issues but through her persistence, she overcame the issues. She loved her career helping brides select their wedding dresses. After leaving Brides By Sissy, her life was dedicated to her family.

Preceded in death by husband of 69 years, Dan German Moore; parents, Henry Thomas and Willie Henricks Williams and four brothers.

Survived by: daughter, Diane Marie Moore (Greg) Yates; son, Matthew Daniel (Carol) Moore; four grandchildren and eight grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, December 16, 2022 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joe Copolo officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center or Alive Hospice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

