Mrs. Netty June Thomas, age 72, of Chatsworth, Georgia, departed this life Thursday, February 26, 2026, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Netty was born January 10, 1954, in McCreary County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Rease and Emma Zina Phillips Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandsons, Mark John Joseph Gibson, Jr., and Daniel Gibson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Eva and Benny Maxwell, Addie and Jimmy Watson, Ina and Leonard Matthews; and brothers, Darrell Jones and Lonnie Jones.

Mrs. Thomas was an exceptional seamstress, a talent she carried with pride throughout her life. She worked for many years in the shirt factory in Stearns, Kentucky, where her skill, precision, and strong work ethic were evident in everything she did. Netty came from a large family and understood from an early age the importance of hard work, independence, and pulling your own weight. Those values stayed with her throughout her life and were reflected in the way she cared for her home and family.

She had a special gift for making a house truly feel like a home. Netty was known for keeping her home spotless and immaculate, taking great pride in its cleanliness and order. She also enjoyed flower arranging, adding beauty and warmth to her surroundings. Above all, she cherished her family. She was blessed with a loving husband and a happy marriage, and her family was the center of her world.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Daniel “Dan” Thomas of the residence; daughter, Christel Gibson; son, Samuel Lynn “Bo” Thomas and his wife, Charlotte, all of Chatsworth, Georgia; grandchildren, Ally Crider, Stacey Shaw, Brittany Clark, Christopher Gibson, and Jason Glenn Thomas; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lena and Billy Whittington of Franklin, Tennessee, Alline and Junior Branscum of Monticello, Kentucky, and Linda and Lloyd Mullins of Hendersonville, Tennessee; brothers and sisters-in-law, Leamon and Betty Jones, Doyle and Audrey Jones, and Gary and Noreena Jones, all of Stearns, Kentucky, Bronnie and Lena Jones and Denzil and Dora Jones of Monticello, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Joanne Jones of Albany, Kentucky; along with several nieces and nephews.

Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Netty June Thomas will be held Monday, March 2, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Ponders Melrose Chapel with Dr. Danny Cochran officiating. She will be laid to rest at Ponders Murray Memorial Gardens, with family and close friends serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at Ponders Melrose Chapel after 11:00 a.m. Monday morning until the service hour.

Arrangements are entrusted to Ponders Melrose Chapel, 138 Melrose Drive, Dalton, Georgia 30721. “Your Selected Independent Funeral Home.”

This obituary was published by Ponders Funeral Homes-Melrose Chapel – Dalton.

