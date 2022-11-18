OBITUARY: Nettie Vee Middleton

Nettie Vee Middleton of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, she was 88 years old.

Nettie was born in Tuscumbia, AL to the late David McKinney and Massie Jane Lewey McKinney.

She was a Homemaker and loved her family dearly. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Troy Dean Middleton, sons, Glen “Pig” Middleton, Jackie Ray “Shep” Middleton.

Survivors include her sons, Troy Dale “Honk” Middleton, Phillip “Follie” (Geraldine) Middleton, Robert Anthony “Bear” Middleton, daughters, Reba Middleton, Brenda Middleton.

Grandchildren, Emily (Jason) Gunnell and Megan Middleton Smith, great-grandchildren, Kate Lynn Rocha, Collin Gunnell, Shawna Ray Smith.

No services are scheduled at this time. A Family Gathering will take place at a later date.

Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Middleton Family. 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 931-486-0059 https://www.springhill-memorial.com

