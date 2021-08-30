OBITUARY: Nerissa Dale Duff

Nerissa Dale Duff age 65, of Franklin, TN passed away on August 26, 2021.
Nerissa was born in Franklin, TN to Donald and Billie-Jean Duff on June 22, 1956. She married Larry Donnell. She graduated from Nashville Tech.
Nerissa is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Billie-Jean Duff and George Lee “Buster” Pewitt.
Nerissa is survived by Damon Donnell (Summer), Daryl Duff (Susan), Derick Duff (Dori) Madison Donnell (Nolan), Stanley Bryant, and soon to be Lilian Mary-Rose Brawner; extended family and friends Renee Sanders, Sunshine Williams (Sidney Parham), Maury Howard
A memorial gathering will be held 3-6:00PM Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would to memorials to the Nerissa Duff Memorial Fund.
