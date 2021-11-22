OBITUARY: Nellya Dmitriyevna Patrak

Nellya Dmitriyevna Patrak, age 83 of Franklin, TN, passed away on November 18, 2021.

She is preceded in death by, her husband, Zotik Patrak.

Survived by, son, Benjamin (Galina) Patrak; daughters, Lilia (Sergei) Tysyachuk and Olga (Sergei) Mudrak; brother, Vitaliy (Galina) Tkachuk; sister, Larisa Tkachuk; seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and other loving family members.

A funeral service will be conducted 10:00AM Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Michael Stakhurskiy officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00PM Monday, November 22, 2021, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com