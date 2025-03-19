OBITUARY: Nelly Lopez De Marcano

Nelly Lopez de Marcano passed away peacefully in her home on March 12, 2025, at the age of 85. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Pablo Marcano; her daughter, Nelly Ann Marcano; brothers, Carlos Lopez and Alejandro Lopez.

Nelly is survived by her son, Jorge Antonio Marcano and his wife Dayerli; daughter, Lourdes Marcano-Sneed and her husband Danny; son-in-law, Josue Arroyo; seven grandchildren, Aileen Marcano, Lourdes Marcano, Jorge Andres Arroyo, Jorge Antonio Marcano, Jorge Carlos Marcano, Oscar Josue Arroyo, and Maria de Lourdes Sneed; her sister, Carmen Dolores Lopez.

Nelly was a loving wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother who gave herself fully to her family and friends. She had a very happy disposition, loved to dance, was a great cook, and had a very giving heart. She worked as an Administrator at the Oncology Center in Puerto Rico for over 20 years. Nelly was a member of the Sunny Day Club for the last 5 years.

To celebrate her life, Father Joe McMahon will conduct a mass at 11:00 AM on Saturday March 29th, at Holy Family Catholic Church located at 9100 Crockett Rd, Brentwood, TN. The family will receive family and friends at Lourdes and Danny’s house following the mass. Nelly will be put to rest in her place of birth and beloved island of Puerto Rico.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or to your favorite charity.