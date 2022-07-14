OBITUARY: Nellie Weatherly Jackson

Nellie Weatherly Jackson, age 91 of College Grove, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 12, 2022.

Nellie was the best cook and all her family looked forward every year to her Thanksgiving dressing and pies. She worked at Dotson’s Restaurant in Franklin for many years. She loved her church, Franklin Community of Faith, and her pastor, Ronnie Johnson. Nellie loved all her family! She loved having her family around her.

Preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Ann Buford; Husbands, Franklin Weatherly and Owen Jackson; Parents, J.W. “Bill” & Myrtle Smithson; Brothers, John Henry Smithson, Horace Smithson and Leslie (Bo) Smithson; Sisters, Mae Mangrum and Martha Hornburger; Daughter-in-Law, Mary Buford; the father of her children, Leslie Buford and great-great-grandchild, Easton Lane Bennett.

She is survived by her children, Ronnie Buford, Faye (Terry) Bennett, Billy (Kathy Russell) Buford, and Connie (Rob) LaFond. Grandchildren, Thomas (Leah) Buford, Shannon Atkinson, Lana (Pat) Rutoskey, Mike (Michelle) Bennett, Keith Bennett, Kevin Buford, Susie Green, Bryon (Cathy) Polk, Tonya (Kurt) Achter, Megan (Matt) Schneider, Michael (Josie) Reeves. Great Grandchildren, Lindsey Buford, Blake Bennett, Cole Branch, Dean Mullen, Dillon (Kristen) Bennett, Taylor (Jordan) Bedwell, Michael Bennett Jr., Zach Mullen, Madison Rutoskey, Hunter Bennett, Morgan Rutoskey, Grant Polk, Brett Polk, Jessica Buford, Owen Buford and Katelyn Graves. Great-Great Grandchildren, Jeremiah Buford, Kasey & Annie Bennett, Kyla & Isaac Schneider, Alexis & Jackson Achter, Destiny Ward, Noah Hamilton, Winston Bennett, Ella Bennett, and Steven Israel III.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Ronnie Johnson officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Thomas Buford, Mike Bennett, Keith Bennett, Kevin Buford, Bryon Polk, Leslie Smithson and Larry Tomlin. Honorary pallbearers will be Nellie’s nieces and nephews, Vickie Mangrum, Debbie Flowers, Leslie Smithson, Larry Tomlin, Johnny Smithson, Diane Smithson-Brewer and Randy Smithson. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be made to Franklin Community of Faith Nazarene Church.

