OBITUARY: Nellie May Johnson

Nellie May Johnson, age 88 of the Bethesda Community, TN passed away October 22, 2020.

She was a member of the Bethesda United Methodist Church since 1962 and was a Sunday School teacher for many years. Retired data processor with National Life and then retired from CPS Industries. She was known as an expert seamstress where she sewed for family members, community friends and some entertainers.

Preceded in death by son, Eric Johnson; daughter in law, Debra Ford Johnson; parents, Alvin & Ada Holt Sullivan and sister, Viola Hendricks. Survived by: husband of 68 years, Joe Henry Johnson; daughter, Linda Johnson Brown; son, Larry (Belinda) Johnson; aunt, Sarah Newell; seven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren and other loving family members.

Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 PM Monday, October 26, 2020 at Bennett Cemetery, Mary Kate Myers officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Bethesda United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the May Johnson Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4-7PM Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com