OBITUARY: Nellie J. Langley Stephens

Nellie J. Langley Stephens, age 84 of the Bethesda Duplex Community passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Nellie was a native of Williamson County, TN. She was a servant to so many. She and her husband were the original owners of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Williamson Memorial Gardens and Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Nellie’s role with the funeral home was to support all of the families alongside her longtime husband Clyde Stephens. Both Nellie and Clyde are legends in the funeral industry.

She was the one that was at all of the community meetings and funeral conventions by supporting her husband and family. She loved to entertain and make sure the family home was always open to her children’s friends and her grandchildren’s friends. She was the Mama and Memaw that made sure her family had what they needed at all times.

Her Nellie isms will be remembered forever. One, in particular, was “You are allowed one mistake a day, but if you make the same mistake twice then it becomes a choice”.

She and her husband loved to travel and enjoyed their motorhome, their Florida home, later their home on Normandy Lake, and their precious memories at Tim’s Ford Lake and Percy Priest Lake on Pier 7.

So many friends experienced their gracious hospitality, and their open arms to love and take care of so many people. Her feisty personality and attitude will always be remembered. Nellie was an amazing person and will be sadly missed by all. She now can breathe freely and walks the streets of gold in Heaven. Well done, thy good and faithful servant.

Preceded in death by the husband and man that she dedicated her life to, Clyde Stephens; parents, Albert Eugene and Lela E. Gardner Langley; brothers, Alvin “Pete” Langley, Thomas “Buck” Langley, sister, Thelma Jean Byrd; half-brothers, Tyree, Perry, Bill and William “Mum” Langley and half-sister, Polly Burt.

Survived by daughter, Pam (Tim Kalthoff) Stephens; sons, David (Dawn) Stephens and Gary (Pam) Stephens; grandchildren, Matt (Paige) Martin, Mandi (Clarke) Goodrich, Casey (Cristy) Stephens, Chris Stephens, Marlee (Austin) Donoho; great-grandchildren, Stirlin, Langley, Matti, Sam, Addy, Everett, Nolan and Wyatt; several nieces and nephews and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor and Joe Copolo officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Williamson Memorial & Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Homes and her loving caregivers that cared and loved for Nellie throughout her journey.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Visitation will be 5-8 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

