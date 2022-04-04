OBITUARY: Nellie Elizabeth Crafton

Mrs. Nellie Elizabeth Crafton of College Grove, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, she was 93 years old.

Preceded in death by parents, Jerry and Rosie Mangrum Green; husband, Thomas E. “Red” Crafton; son, Randall Thomas Crafton.

Survived by son, Gary Crafton; daughter, Brenda Demarest; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Jim Taylor officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

