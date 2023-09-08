OBITUARY: Nellie Christine ‘Tina’ (Crutcher) Vanderpool

Nellie Christine (Tina) Vanderpool (Crutcher), age 70, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on September 6, 2023.

She was born in Nashville, TN on March 8, 1953 to Lawrence and Annie Crutcher.

She will be remembered by her daughter Tina (Ken) Shreeve; her grandchildren Andrew (Hayley) Shreeve, Jack Shreeve, and Sarah Shreeve; her great-grandson Noah; her brother Larry Wayne Crutcher; her sister Ann Morrison (Hank); her former husband David Vanderpool; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Annie Crutcher and brother Robert Crutcher.

A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

