OBITUARY: Nellie Casburn Percer

Nellie Casburn Percer, age 80, of Franklin, Tennessee, peacefully passed away on January 29, 2026, surrounded by her loving family, following a prolonged illness. She was born in Greenwood, Mississippi, to Robert Casburn, Jr. and Eileen Casburn. Nellie enjoyed a wonderful childhood in Sumner, Mississippi, and later moved to Clarksdale. She eventually settled in Memphis and Piperton, Tennessee, where she lived for most of her life.

Known affectionately to many as “Nelle,” Nellie was a woman of deep faith and unwavering love. She was devoted to her church, had a heart for missions, and was an avid scholar of the Bible. Her faith guided her life and her relationships, and it was evident in the way she cared for others, with humility, generosity, and grace.

Nellie’s greatest joy was her family. She was their steady anchor, bringing comfort, strength, and a sense of home wherever she went. She treasured time spent with loved ones through meaningful conversations, shared meals, lively games, and laughter around the table. A wonderful cook, she delighted in feeding both body and soul, and her home was always a place of warmth and welcome.

She was also a caring and faithful friend, known for always helping those in need. Her generosity knew no bounds, and everyone who knew her understood just how deeply she loved them. Her quick wit and delightful laugh left a lasting impression on all who were blessed to know her. Nellie also loved to travel, embracing new experiences while always cherishing the bonds of family and faith that anchored her life.

She is survived by her siblings: Deena (Dr. Daniel) Kellum, Robert (Brenda) Casburn III, and Reaburn (Sheila) Casburn; her nieces and nephews: Deeannah Seymour, Kathy (Ron) Thompson, Daniel (Gina) Kellum Jr., Robert (Julie) Kellum, Beth (Charlie) Sizemore, Robert (Jessica) Casburn IV, and Nathan (Caitlin) Casburn; as well as many beloved great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Casburn Jr. and Eileen Casburn; James Casburn; and her beloved husband, Joseph Percer.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 7, in Sumner, Mississippi. Memorials may be made to Precept Ministries, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Source: Williamson Memorial​

