OBITUARY: Nell Tomlinson

Nell Tomlinson, age 89 of Spring Hill, TN passed away January 5, 2026. She was born in Columbus, MS to the late William Arthur Lueke and Jesse Mabel Dickens Leuke.

Nell was a devoted member of Spring Hill Church of Christ. She enjoyed painting in her free time, and she was also a former substitute teacher with the Maury County school system. Nell also enjoyed teaching children at Sunday School.

She leaves behind her children, Andy (Corrine) Tomlinson of Spring Hill, TN and Ginger (Randall) Chesnut of Spring Hill, TN; her beloved grandsons, Tyler (Vanessa) Tomlinson and Matthew (Erin) Chesnut; great-grandchildren, Natalie Comer, Eoin Tomlinson, Hailey Chesnut, and Noah Chesnut.

Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Sunday, January 11, 2026 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Harvey Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tyler Tomlinson, Eoin Tomlinson, Matthew Chesnut, Randall Chesnut, Keith Owens, and Eddie Owens.

Visitation will be 5-7PM Saturday and one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.