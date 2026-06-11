Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2026, at 2PM, from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2026, from 4PM until 8PM and again on Friday beginning at 12PM until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Jackson Chapel Cemetery.

Nelda Elaine Hogue Johnson, age 78, of Vanleer TN, passed away on June 9, 2026.

Nelda was born in Nashville, TN, on April 21, 1948, to the late Howard Preston Hogue and Minnie Ethel Glasgow Hogue. Nelda worked for Indian Health services for many years. She loved the Lord and her church family at Port Royal Church of Christ, in Spring Hill, TN. She enjoyed crocheting in her spare time. She loved her family greatly, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Austin Johnson, and her brother, Troy Dale Hogue.

She is survived by her daughter, Tara Morris (Ronnie), her son, Jimmy Setser (Renee), step daughter, Felicia Johnson, step sons, Derrick Johnson, Jimmy Johnson, brothers, Robert Hogue (Brenda), Steven Hogue (Sue), her sister, Donna Richardson (Greg), grandchildren, Josh (Katie), Trey, Troy, Summer, Cole, Stormie, Autumn, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and special friend, Jimmy Johnson.

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This obituary was published by Taylor Funeral Home.