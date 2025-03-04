OBITUARY: Nelda Anderson Kaiser Todd

Nelda Anderson Kaiser Todd, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2025, in Clarksville, Tennessee, at the age of 92. Loving husband, James Madison Todd (Jim) was by her side until the end.

Nelda was born on June 24, 1932, to Morris Ford and Floy Mae Anderson, in North Little Rock, Arkansas. She spent her childhood happily surrounded by her extended family. She loved her movie stars, never missing the latest feature and creating scrapbooks of her favorite actors. This hobby created one of her fondest memories that brought her happiness throughout her life.

Nelda spent her high school years in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at Central High School. It was one of the most enjoyable experiences of her young life.

She attended Middle Tennessee State College and then worked as an administrative assistant at the Veterans Hospital in Murfreesboro. It wasn’t long until she met Ronal Kaiser, and they began their family in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Ron’s broadcasting talents led the family to Tennessee, where he was a weatherman and beloved personality at WTVF in Nashville.

Nelda spent most of her adult life in Brentwood, Tennessee. She loved the people, the lush countryside and the deer that frequently visited. Always an avid bridge player, Nelda discovered duplicate bridge in her middle years, becoming a Life Master, a player of the highest rank in U.S. duplicate bridge tournament play.

After Ron’s passing, Nelda met Jim in a surviving spouse cancer support group. Throughout their courtship and marriage, they enjoyed traveling, making trips to Africa and Europe. They were active in their church’s choir and Sunday school groups and enjoyed spending time with family.

Nelda is survived by her husband, Jim, her four children and six grandchildren, Laurie and Jan Ellis of Chapmansboro, Tennessee, Jeffrey and Cindy Kaiser (Justin, Adam) of Sarasota, Florida, Kristen Kaiser Allen (Eva, Gretchen) of Little Rock, Arkansas, Ryan and Laurie Kaiser (Olivia, Samuel) of Hebron, Kentucky. Nelda also had two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronal Paul Kaiser, and grandson, Adam Ford Kaiser.

She is also survived by the extended family she gained with Jim’s children and their nine grandchildren, James Todd (Judah, Miriam and Nadia) of Nashville, Tennessee, Sarah Todd Cloud (Michael, George) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Ben and Katy Todd (Jillian, Alex, Talia and Ellie) of Clarksville, Tennessee.

Nelda is also survived by siblings Darryl Anderson (Marty) of Griffin, Georgia, and Marsha (Gene) Kleiser of Franklin, Tennessee.

A memorial service will be held at Forest Hills United Methodist Church in Brentwood, Tennessee, on April 5th at 1:30 pm.

The family asks that donations be made to The American Cancer Society or The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease.