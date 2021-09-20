OBITUARY: Ned Wendell White

Ned Wendell White, age 83, of Maury County, TN passed away on September 17, 2021. He was born June 27, 1938, in the family home at Theta, to the late Austin and Mabel White. They knew he would be extraordinary because he was born on a cold day in June, with the fireplaces lit.

Ned was preceded in death by brother, Marvin White and sister, Caroline White Gunnels.

He is survived by, wife of 63 years, Rose Marie Langley White; children, Sheila (Steve) Chitwood, Wendell (Melinda) White, Malinda Vetitoe; brother, Wayne White; sisters-in-law, Patsy Pierce, Penny Langley; brother-in-law, Rick Langley and many nieces, nephews, other family members and special friends.

Ned was a US Navy Veteran, having been stationed in Oahu, Hawaii during his enlistment. When his son decided to make an early appearance, Ned delivered him on the side of the road without medical assistance.

After his military service, he returned to Franklin, working many years at Jamison Bedding, and finishing his career at Georgia Boot. Retirement brought him to his true calling, as he settled into life on the farm originally owned by his grandfather outside of Theta. He grew a prolific garden that fed his family and friends while tending to cows, goats, and chickens. He was truly a shepherd to all the animals in his care, tending to the sick and orphaned and making sure that all were tucked safely in at night.

Ned enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on the farm, history, and country music, but, most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family. He was a loving husband, and father, who always looked out and took care of his immediate and extended family. If there was ever a man who could be counted on to be there when needed, it was Ned.

Ned was a thoughtful man with great insight, intelligence, and a wicked sense of humor; maybe because he did more listening than talking. He was always up to date on current events, as well as being a history buff; being especially interested in the Civil War and Old West.

A funeral service will be held 3:00PM Monday, September 20, 2021, with visitation starting at 11:00AM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends to serve as pallbearers.

Ned knew what it meant to be a good husband, good father, and a good man. He knew his true north and lived by those values and principles every day. Soar with the eagles, Ned!

