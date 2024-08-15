OBITUARY: Nathaniel ‘Nate’ Eric Hogberg

Nathaniel “Nate” Eric Hogberg, age 14, of Franklin, TN, passed away on August 13, 2024, after courageously battling osteosarcoma.

Born in Panama City, FL, to Robert and Stephanie Hogberg, Nate was known for his remarkable strength and infectious joy. His vibrant spirit never dimmed, touching countless lives with warmth and compassion. Nate’s passion for aviation soared as high as the planes he loved to watch. He dreamed of becoming a pilot, specifically for Southwest Airlines. Above all, Nate’s love for Jesus was the cornerstone of his life, providing strength and hope through every challenge.

Nate is survived by his parents, Rob & Stephanie Hogberg; brother, Nicholas Hogberg; grandparents, Jeff & Rikki Hogberg and Janice Scarbrough; aunts & uncles, Kyle & Bethany Stokes, Adam & Shannon Hogberg and Scotty & Jenny Scarbrough; cousins, Zachary Stokes, Peyton Stokes, Kennedy Scarbrough, Gabe Anderson, Hannah Pettinelli, Mason Hobbs & Christopher Gunn and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gary “Paw Paw” Scarbrough.

The family wishes to express their profound gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to the incredible medical team at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Special thanks go to Dr. Borinstein, Dr. Hills, Lauren Gingles Harrison, APRN, and the countless dedicated nurses and staff whose unwavering compassion, exceptional care, and tireless support brought comfort to Nate and his family throughout this challenging journey. Their kindness and dedication made an immeasurable difference and will never be forgotten.

A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Sunday, August 18, 2024 at Rolling Hills Community Church. Jeff Simmons will officiate. Visitation will be 4-7PM Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to Rolling Hills Community Church in honor of Nate. These donations will help continue Nate’s legacy of faith and compassion.

