OBITUARY: Nathaniel David Pico

Nathaniel “Nate” David Pico, age 20 of Franklin, TN passed away October 4, 2021.

He was a student at University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Nate loved traveling, snorkeling and going to the movies.

He is survived by his parents, David & Elizabeth Pico; brother, Benjamin Pico; sister, Isabella Pico; grandparents, David & Margaret Pico and Bradley & Kerrie Stone; aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral mass will be held 11:00AM Saturday, October 9, 2021with visitation one hour prior to the service at Holy Family Catholic Church. Celebrant will be Father Mark Simpson.

Memorials may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com