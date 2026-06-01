Natalie Marie Stroop, age 35, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2026.

Natalie was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on February 23, 1991, the daughter of Ronald Stroop and Marie Lester Stroop. She lived with her family in Bellevue and Franklin and spent most of her school years at Christ Presbyterian Academy and Centennial High School.

Natalie was ambitious, courageous, determined, and persistent in pursuing her goals. She worked in a variety of fields, but her true love was caring for animals, and her last position as a veterinary technician at Belmont Animal Hospital was the most rewarding and enjoyable work she ever held.

Natalie loved music and spending time with her friends, but the true love of her life was her son, Liam. Natalie’s love for him was impossible to miss. He filled so many of the photos she held onto most, each one capturing the deep love and connection she felt as his mother. In those moments, she experienced the kind of love we all hope to know in this life: unconditional, consuming, and life-changing.

Even in passing, Natalie’s giving spirit continued through her decision to be an organ donor—a final act of generosity and compassion that reflected the depth of her heart and the care she carried for others.

Natalie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Colonel and Mary Browning Lester of East Point, Georgia, and Ernest and Chloe Moore Stroop of Nashville, Tennessee.

She is survived by her son, Liam Jacob Stroop; her mother, Marie Lester Stroop of Thompson’s Station; her father and stepmother, Ronald and Sandra Stroop of Mt. Juliet; her brother, Jacob Stroop of Salem, Oregon, and his son, Judah; her brother, Preston (Rachel) Stroop of Nashville, and their son, Calvin; her stepbrother, Noa (Nicole) Stroop of Mt. Juliet; her aunt, Bonnie (David) Topping of Roanoke, Virginia; her aunt, Margaret (Chris) Kitchens of Acworth, Georgia; her aunt, Mary Lynn (Harold) Eubank of Appling, Georgia; her uncle, Tommy (Valerie) Stroop of Nashville; her special aunt and uncle, Connie and Lincoln Barnard of Alvaton, Kentucky; and many cousins from both the Lester and Stroop families.

A private family service will be held to remember Natalie’s life.

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This obituary was published by Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville.