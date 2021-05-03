OBITUARY: Natalie Katheryn Orr

Natalie Katheryn Orr, age 41 of Franklin, TN passed away April 30, 2021. Natalie was a 1997 graduate of Franklin High School, and a 2000 graduate from University of Tennessee, where she earned a Bachelors’ Degree. She was employed by McArthur Sanders Real Estate.

Survived by her husband of 18 years, Michael Orr; sons, Jackson and Harper Orr; daughter, Caroline Orr; parents, Mike and Marilyn Cougill; and brother, Nathan Cougill.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00PM, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Clearview Baptist Church. Pastor Jason Cruise will be officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00PM Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens after the service. Active pallbearers are Joe Spain, Jeff Howard, Doug Kidd, John Cruser, Mark O’Shea, Raul Miranda, Joe Hicks, Mike Dealy, John Harrel and Greg Reifschneider.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Sarah Cannon Fund, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Nashville, TN 37203, or donate on the website Donate Today | The American Cancer Society

