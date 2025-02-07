OBITUARY: Narmadha Patel

Michael Carpenter
Narmadha Patel, age 86, a resident of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at her residence.

A funeral ceremony will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025, from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

