OBITUARY: Narmadha Patel

Narmadha Patel, age 86, a resident of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at her residence.
A funeral ceremony will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025, from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
