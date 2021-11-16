OBITUARY: Naomi Carole Ross Dotson

Naomi Carole Ross Dotson, age 82 of Franklin, TN passed away November 10, 2021.

Preceded in death by husband, Terrence J. Dotson. Survived by: son, Paul (Grace) Dotson; daughter, Julia Dotson; loving sister, Glenda Baker; grandchildren, Jennifer (Andrew) Gee, Hannah (Greg) Dotson, Sarah (Kyle) Lindsay, Corey Dotson and Tanner Dotson; great granddaughter, Logan Gee and devoted caregiver, Lotta Petty.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice staff, especially Nurse Nancy Tellford for all of their love and support.

