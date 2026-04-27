Nancy Nunnelley Perna, age 65, passed away on April 24, 2026.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William A. and Dorothy T. Nunnelley. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Michael L. Perna; daughters, Michelle (Steve) Hayes, Nicole (Stephen) Bartlett, and Rachel (Bill) Popovich; grandchildren, Mason, Meredith and Madelyn Hayes, Reagan, Kinsley and Sophia Bartlett, William and Harper Popovich; brothers, Bill (Susan) Nunnelley, Tom (Debbie) Nunnelley, and Jim Nunnelley.

Nancy was born in Louisville, Kentucky on November 3, 1960. She was the only girl in the family, having three brothers. She graduated from St. Margaret Mary, Sacred Heart Academy, and the University of Kentucky. She worked for P&G and IBM as a computer programmer but she considered her family her greatest achievement.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, and Brentwood Country Club and valued the faith and friendships each brought to her life.

Nancy deeply loved her grandchildren and cherished the special role of being their grandmother. They brought her endless joy, laughter and pride, and she treasured every moment spent with them. Her love for them was constant and unconditional, and the memories she created with them will be held close forever.

Beyond her devotion to family, she found great joy on the golf course. She shared many cherished memories with her husband and friends traveling to new courses and embracing the adventure of each new place together. Her love of golf reflected her spirit of connection, curiosity and appreciation for life’s simple joys.

A time of visitation with the family will be from 4 -7pm on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN. The funeral service will be at 10am on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Flowers should be sent to Holy Family Catholic Church.

She will be inurned at Holy Family Catholic Church Columbarium.

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This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.