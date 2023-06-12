OBITUARY: Nancy Marie Rivers

Nancy Marie Rivers, age 72, passed away on June 7, 2023, surrounded by her family at home.

She was born in Johnstown, PA on December 29, 1950 to the late Joseph and Mary Smith.

Nancy grew up in Johnstown, PA. She graduated from Long Island High School in New York in 1969 and had some college. Nancy was a realtor from 1986 to 2019. She suffered 3 strokes in 2020 and was confined to a wheelchair. She suffered from Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Nancy really loved to shop. The good news was that she would buy and would return it. She loved to fish, travel, being with her grandchildren, play cards and read. She was very active in her church. She started a prayer group for women. She worked with the women in a jail ministry.

Nancy is preceded in death by her brother Richie Smith.

She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Jackie Lee Rivers; daughters, Rachael Fisher-Bryan and her husband Ellis, Jennifer Fisher; stepsons, Brian Rivers and wife Tracy, Mark Rivers and wife Angela; brothers, Joey Smith and wife Wanda, Ron Smith and wife Margie; cherished grandchildren Maddie West, Evan Rivers, Ethan Fisher, Dylan Rivers, Rogan Rivers, Ewan Rivers, and Charlotte Eley.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lowes Bend Cemetery (Nunnelly, TN).

Funeral services were held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 4:00 PM at the Williamson Memorial Burial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN. Burial to be on Monday at 1:00 PM at the Lowes Bend Cemetery in Nunnelly, TN. The family accepted friends on Sunday, from 2-4 Sunday at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/