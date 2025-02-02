OBITUARY: Nancy Marie Hill

Nancy Hill was a life-long resident of Nashville, TN, most recently residing at Maristone of Providence in Mt. Juliet, TN. She passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on January 29th at Alive Hospice in Nashville.

Nancy Marie Smith was born November 7, 1943, in Nashville, Tennessee. She was a member of the East Nashville community where she was baptized at East End Methodist Church and graduated from East Nashville High School in 1961. After graduating high school, Nancy attended Tennessee Tech University before working at National Life until 1964 when she married Airman Robert F. Hill, Jr. (divorced). They were stationed in Anchorage, Alaska from 1964-1966.

Upon returning to Nashville with their first child, Nancy then raised her three girls in Donelson where she was a bookkeeper for their business, Union 76 Service Station, and a volunteer at Holy Rosary Academy and Knights of Columbus #4972. She was also a member of the “Nutty Buddies Bowling Team” at the Donelson Bowling Alley.

As an avid book lover, Nancy enjoyed her time as the Volunteer Assistant Librarian at Holy Rosary Academy. When applying for a job at McDonald’s in Donelson, Manager Jim Parker said he had to hire her since she had a nun, Sister Mary Coleman, as a reference. Nancy served as a marketing representative for Nashville McDonald’s stores until she found her place at Ingram Book Company where she was a Sales Representative for 20 years, retiring in 1999.

During retirement, Nancy continued her love of books by volunteering at the LaVergne Public Library with her friend, Mary.

Nancy enjoyed making people laugh. She also loved to sew, crochet, and quilt. Nancy used her artistic talents to craft many items for friends and family. She could make anything grow with her green thumb.

Nancy is proceeded in death by her parents, H.C. Smith Jr. and Mary Norene Pack Smith of Nashville, TN. She is the eldest of four sisters, Betty Bryson (Gary), Linda Dixon, Sherrie Reid (Steve), the mother of three daughters, Julie M. Puckett (Lloyd) of Lebanon, TN, Karen Hill Jackson (David), and Kelli Hill Grisez (Mark) both of Franklin, TN, the grandmother of Kaitlin Harris (Wesley), Magan Ferguson (Douglas), Anna-Marie Grisez, Bridget Jackson, David Jackson, Jr. (Kami), Brandon Jackson, and Sydney Jackson, and great-grandmother of Charlie Harris, Indie Harris, Juliette Ferguson, Samuel Ferguson, Scarlett Ferguson, Ezekiel Ferguson, Rosie Ferguson, and Douglas E. Ferguson III. Nancy had numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who she loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 15th. Visitation: 11am-12pm at Williamson Memorial in Franklin with a family burial service following.