OBITUARY: Nancy Louise Maxwell Markham

Nancy Louise Maxwell Markham, 87, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on November 26, 2023.

Nancy was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1936 to David and Bonnie Maxwell.

She moved to Baxter, Tennessee at a young age where she learned to play piano, playing in local churches, and helped in the family grocery store. Nancy graduated from Baxter Seminary in 1954.

Nancy married Leonard Markham on September 11, 1954, after meeting when Nancy sang in the choir at a county-wide revival at which Leonard preached. They had three children together, and in 24 years of Naval service, they moved around the country and across the world.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, David and Bonnie Maxwell; and brother, Fred Maxwell.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Leonard E. Markham—retired Captain of the United States Navy, Chaplain Corps; children—Mark Markham (Paula), Tim Markham (Janet), and Nancy Poland (Danny); grandchildren—Brent, Stephen, Hunter, Collin, Bryant, Brittany, Kayla, Kevin, Brandon, Daphne, Alyce, Nicole, and Natalie; and twenty great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be family members.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (visitation 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Special thanks to Alive Hospice for their kind support in Nancy’s final weeks.

In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the: Nashville Rescue Mission or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

