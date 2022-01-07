OBITUARY: Nancy Louise (Luckett) Richey

Nancy Luckett Richey of Franklin TN, age 79, passed away on January 1, 2022.

Nancy was born on September 9, 1942 in Louisville, KY, the daughter of the late Austin Lewis and Loretta (Burke) Luckett, Sr. Her family moved to Nashville, TN when she was young, and she attended St. Cecilia where she made lasting memories and lifelong friendships. After living in Nashville where her three sons were born, she made Franklin, TN her home, and she was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church.

She went to cosmetology school and cut and styled hair over the years for many Franklin residents. In 1992, she followed her dream of opening West Side Ribs and was famous for her “addictive” barbeque sauce. After selling her restaurant, she got her real estate license and sold homes in Williamson County, and later in life, she served as a care giver.

Nancy was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and greatly enriched the lives of everyone she was close to. She was very creative and a talented artist. She painted, made jewelry, always had some type of craft project she was working on, and knitted blankets for her grandchildren every winter. She loved to entertain and cook for her family and many friends, and she loved to throw a fun party. She was an avid Alabama fan and enjoyed cheering on the Crimson Tide with her sons and grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her sons Chris (Celeste) Richey of Brentwood, TN and Chadwood Francis (Blanche) Richey of Columbia, SC; her grandchildren Caitlin Richey, Christopher (Chrissy) Richey, Gracen Clifton, Jackson Clifton, Emma Clifton, Henry Clifton, Austin Quinn Richey, and Francie Gregg Richey; great grandson Christopher “Tripp” Richey; and brothers Roy Winn (Patsy) Luckett and Tommy (Janice) Luckett. She is also survived by her adored nieces and nephews, many dear friends, and her faithful companion, Polo, who was by her side or under her feet for the last 14 years.

Preceding her in death were her son, Danny Richey, and brothers Austin Luckett and Pat Luckett.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at NHC Place at the Trace for their compassion and loving care.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday January 14, 2022 at St. Phillip Catholic Church, Franklin TN. The family will receive friends before the service at 4:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com