OBITUARY: Nancy Louise Crawford Ivey

Nancy Louise Crawford Ivey, age 84 of Franklin, TN passed away May 17, 2025. She was born in the Little Texas Community in Peytonsville, TN to the late James & Lona Crawford. She is preceded in death by her husband, Orville Wayne “Sonny” Ivey; brothers, Sammie Crawford and Willie Joe Crawford; sister, Sue Ivey.

Louise is survived by her son, Joseph Ivey of Antioch, TN; daughter, Deb Columbia and her husband, Charles of Nashville, TN; brother, David “Mule” Crawford of Franklin, TN; sister, Maggie Marlin and her husband, Tootie of Spring Hill, TN; grandchildren, Timothy Bradford and Brooke Ivey; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Bradford and Coby Bradford; brother in-law, Bobby Ivey; sister in-law, Cheryl Crawford; and many loving nieces & nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, May 24, 2025 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Randy Birch will officiate.

Memorials may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association.

