OBITUARY: Nancy Lee Turner Ross

Nancy Lee Turner Ross, age 78, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on January 13, 2026, in Nashville. She was born in Springfield, Tennessee, to the late Frank Thomas Turner and Virgie Bell Jackson Turner.

Nancy grew up in Springfield and graduated from Springfield High School in 1965. She went on to attend Belmont University, graduating in 1969 with a major in English and a minor in music and piano. A gifted and accomplished pianist, Nancy shared her musical talents with multiple churches throughout her life and felt closest to the Lord when she was seated at the piano.

Nancy devoted much of her professional life to the Baptist Sunday School Board (now Lifeway). Being mother to her son, Andy, was her most cherished role. She was also deeply proud of her 52 years of marriage to the love of her life, her husband John Turner Ross.

Nancy loved Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and lived out that faith through quiet service. For 25 years, she joyfully taught four-year-old Sunday School at Nashville First Baptist Church, a role that brought her great fulfillment and touched countless young lives and their families.

Nancy will be remembered as thoughtful, sincere, pure in heart, hardworking, and creative. She was a remarkably faithful and loyal friend, most notably displayed through carefully crafted birthday and Christmas cards that friends and family came to treasure. She loved genealogy, reading, and playing the piano, and later in life discovered a deep passion for art. Each holiday season, Nancy delighted in decorating her home, bringing out her cherished and vast collection of Christmas elves-an annual tradition that reflected her playful, joyful spirit and love of celebration. She was also an avid and lifelong Vanderbilt sports fan.

She is survived by her beloved husband, John Turner Ross, and her son, Andrew Brian Ross, and daughter-in-law, Kelley Kirker Ross. She is also survived by her sister, Sue Ann Turner Walling, and brother-in-law, Lewis Walling; her nieces and nephew, Lewis Walling (Julie), Bethel Spence (Taft), and Susan Pitts (Terry); and their children, whom she loved dearly.

A visitation is scheduled for 11am on Tuesday, January 20 at Nashville First Baptist Church. The Celebration of Life will follow at Noon. The service will also be live-streamed at: https://www.youtube.com/@NashvilleFirst-SpecialServices

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Ministry of Nashville First Baptist Church.