Nancy Layne Hazelwood, age 60 of Franklin, TN passed away April 4, 2020.

Nancy who is known by her family as Momma and Memaw will be sadly missed. She devoted her life to friends, family and most of all grandchildren. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Luther James and Florence Layne; brother, Darrell Layne; sister, Donna Watkins and son, Joshua Goodwin.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Jodi (Nick Gillum) Goodwin, Anna (Tim) Stumbaugh and Molly (Marcos) Rocha; grandchildren, McKenzie and Titan Goodwin, Mason and Bella Stumbaugh and Monroe Hazelwood; brother, Luther “Poochie” Layne; sister, Darlene Lewis and her best friend, Darlene “Skinner” Stevens.

A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 6, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Jim Taylor officiating. Nick Gillum, Tim Stumbaugh, Marcos Rocha, Larry Goodwin and Paul Johnson will serve as pallbearers. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064. 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com