OBITUARY: Nancy L. King

Nancy L. King, age 77 of Franklin, TN passed away September 9, 2021.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Louise Ivey; husband, Raymond King and daughter, Linda King.

She is survived by her daughters, Mona Jackson and Kay (Charlie) Howell; son, Raymond King, Jr; six grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 2:00PM Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, JJ King officiating. Visitation with the family will be held two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.