OBITUARY: Nancy Kay Martin Beard

Nancy Kay Martin Beard of Franklin passed away surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer on July 24, 2022.

She was born on May 14, 1937, in Shelbyville, TN, to parents Clark and Irene Martin.

She is preceded in death by her husband James (Jim) Beard, who passed in November 2005.

Nancy taught math in the Franklin Special School District for 35 years, was an active member of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ, and was a devoted friend to countless in her community. Her eight grandchildren were her pride and joy.

She is survived by her cherished children: Teresa Walker (Joe); Jimmy Beard (Rebecca); Beth Neuroth (Paul), and adored grandchildren: Aaron Beard, Claire Walker, Cameron Beard, Clay Walker, Nicholas Neuroth, Hunter Beard, Olivia Neuroth, and Max Neuroth.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 PM. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM, with visitation at 10:00 AM.

Feel free to wear blue, Nancy’s favorite color.

