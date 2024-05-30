OBITUARY: Nancy (Johnson) Martin

Nancy (Johnson) Martin peacefully passed away on Monday morning, May 20, 2024 in Franklin, TN at the age of 86.

Nancy was born in Huntington, WV on October 30, 1937.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 67 years, James “Ned” Martin, her two sons Dean (Tonya) residing in Medina, OH and Doug (Amy) residing in Brentwood, TN, 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and her brother Robert Johnson. She was predeceased by her parents Harvey and Faye Johnson, her brother Milan Johnson, her twin sister Leah DeJute and her younger sister Mary Potter.

Nancy was raised in Huntington, WV where she graduated from Huntington East High School and attended Marshall University where she made cherished lifelong friendships. On August 25, 1956 she married Ned Martin. Together they built a beautiful family and shared over 67 years of love and companionship.

They raised their family in Worthington, OH. After retirement, Nancy and Ned moved to Myrtle Beach, SC where they enjoyed the beauty of coastal living and hosting many family vacations. In their later years, desiring to live closer to their children and grandchildren, they moved to Medina, OH and then to Franklin, TN.

Nancy’s greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. Her two sons and their families were the pride and joy of her life. She had a special gift for making every holiday special and creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Nancy was an active member of her church and community and was known for her warm heart and kind spirit. She had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel special and valued. Nancy will be remembered for her strength, compassion, and unwavering faith. She touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Nancy at NHC Cool Springs, 211 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin TN on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 2:00 pm. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember the beautiful life she lived. She will be forever in our hearts. https://www.alternativecremationandfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) in Nancy Martin’s honor.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email