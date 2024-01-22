OBITUARY: Nancy ‘Jodie’ Waters Jackson

Nancy “Jodie” Waters Jackson, age 76, of Franklin, TN, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Born on April 14, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Forrest Waters and the late Sammy Bates Waters, who adopted her at two months old.

Jodie enjoyed dancing with Boomerang, bowling, fishing, traveling, and spending time with her BFF’s. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of almost 35 years, Robert Albert “Jack” Jackson, III; daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Solomon Admah, and their children, Norah and Madelyn Admah; daughter and son-in-law, Leigh and Mick Dauberman, and their children, Zach Anderson, Emily Anderson, and Cruz Dauberman; stepson, Scott Jackson, and his children, Emma and Georgia Jackson; stepson and daughter-in-law, Eric and Jodi Jackson, and their children, Austin Jackson, Jana Jackson-Giesey (Grant), and Grady Jackson.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, January 22, 2024 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.

