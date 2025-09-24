OBITUARY: Nancy Jenkins Huddleston

Nancy Elianor Jenkins Huddleston passed on her earthly 84th birthday, September 21, 2025, after a brief illness. Born in Lyles, Tennessee on September 21, 1941 to Sarah Mattie Viola Warren Jenkins and John Wilburn Jenkins, who preceded her in death.

Nancy was the sixteenth child born to her parents. The Jenkins family moved to Nashville when she was five, where she remained until moving to her current home in Franklin, TN in 1995, lovingly called Pleasant Shade Farm. She attended Hume Fogg High School where she was a cheerleader and a homecoming attendant. Over the years she remained in charge of planning and organizing reunions with her high school class. She went to work after high school at the Chief Clerks Office at the Capital in downtown Nashville, where she also made many lifelong friendships.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard Huddleston; children, Mary Ann Paul (Mickey), Amy Baughman (Stu Pollard) and Sarah MacIntyre (Matt). She was affectionately known to her six grandchildren as “Grancy.” She doted on Amanda Spiess (Matt), Josh Paul (D’arcy), Brette Cook (Jerry), Mattie Kate, George and Mimi MacIntyre. Four great grandchildren, Edison, Isla, and Hazel Spiess and JJ Cook. Her grands were her pride and joy and she spent countless hours attending numerous activities, especially ballgames, cooking birthday dinners, etc. She was their biggest fan.

Nancy will be remembered for her generosity, big heart, and as one of her great nieces said, “Her ability to make people feel loved and ‘seen’.” She was inclusive, classy, and the epitome of a southern lady. She was a master gardener holding office as the president of the Leipers Fork Garden Club, where she took on many beautification projects around the Leipers Fork area. Nancy was also involved with the Williamson County FCE club (Tennessee Family & Community Education) where she met many dear friends. She just recently hosted 130 family members at her home for a fun gathering, as well as her Fernvale neighborhood pot luck dinner in June and July. One will not see a hummingbird or a beautiful garden without thinking of our dear Nancy. She was an outstanding cook and exemplary hostess who opened her home to endless family and friends. Nancy was an avid card player and loved to travel, especially to her beloved “happy place” in Destin, Florida. She loved her growing family and especially loved keeping up with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. As her father taught her early in life, “know your kinfolk”… And she honored him by having endless gatherings over the years including July 4th, Thanksgiving, and numerous family reunions. She was truly the glue of our Jenkins family. More like the matriarch of the family instead of her birth role as the baby.

She served the Lord by quietly serving others.

Philippians 2:3-5 “Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significantly than yourselves”.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to her beloved garden club. Leipers Fork Garden Club 3366 Sweeney Hollow Road, Franklin, TN 37064

