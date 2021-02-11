OBITUARY: Nancy Jeanette Owen Allen

Nancy O. Allen, age 63, of Brentwood, TN died January 17, 2021 after 23 days in Williamson Medical Center due to Covid-19 complications. A lifelong resident of Nashville, TN, Nancy was born in Wayne County, Michigan on June 10, 1957 to Bethel “Teenie” Murray Owen and Joseph “Joe” Wayne Owen.

Nancy attended Dickson High School and worked in the Dental Field for 41 years. Even though she retired in 2019, she continued to work PRN in the dentistry profession.

In 1989, she married the love of her life, Michael “Mike” E. Allen. They were married for 31 years. Their children, Owen Michael Ward and Andrew Pierce Allen, reside in Nashville. Nancy was often found at the center of attention and taught many, particularly her family, how to be an example of Love. She adored her grandchildren and her goldendoodle “Brody.” She loved to spoil them all. Even though she did not have natural-born sisters, her infectious love adopted many who knew her as lifelong friends, sisters, and family.

She lived a full life supporting her children with 20+ years of baseball games, traveling, and of course enjoying beach vacations. Family and extended family gatherings were one of her favorite things to celebrate. Chaos, fun, and laughter – Nancy was in the middle of it all.

Nancy was a member at Belmont Baptist and later attended Brentwood Baptist’s extended campus in Nolensville, TN. The Church at Nolensville became her new home so that she could participate with her grandchildren.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents: Joseph Wayne Owen and Bethel Murray Owen; and her brother, Charles “Chuck” Leon Taylor.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Michael E. Allen; her eldest son, Owen Michael Ward and his wife, Morgan Ward; her youngest son, Andrew Pierce Allen and his wife, Maury Weldon Allen; and her grandchildren, Nash and Saylor Ward.

She is also survived by: Pat Taylor, Wayne (Bill Heimdal) Owen, and Johnny Owen.

A celebration of life will be held on February 20, 2021 at Brentwood Baptist, Hudson Hall. Receiving will begin at 10:00 a.m.; ceremony following at 12:00 Noon.

Memorial gifts may be made to Mike Allen; 37027 at Regions bank account number ending in #3119, “Nancy’s Grandchildren”. A GoFundMe page also has been established in her honor and can be found “Nancy’s Grandchildren” or a link for donations is placed on her Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/nancy.allen.12764.

Nancy Owen Allen legacy: living life to its fullest, loving people every day, faithful to God, friends, and family, and always wanting you to join in and celebrate with her.

www.woodbinefuneralhome.com