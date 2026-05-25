Mrs. Nancy Jean Lanier, age 80 of Lancaster, TN, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2026, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 6, 1946, in Nashville, TN to late John and Mary Smith.

Nancy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She dedicated her life to caring for others and was known for her kind spirit and infectious laughter. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Lanier; two daughters, Michelle (Tom) Roberts and Kathy (Eddie) Johnson; five grandchildren, Emily, Jacob, Sarah, Matthew, and Ashley; and one sister, Linda (David) Carter.

A visitation will be held on May 22, 2026, from 5 PM to 8 PM at Bass Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Lancaster, TN. The funeral service will be conducted on May 23, 2026, at 11 AM in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 123 Charity Drive, Nashville, TN 37201.

The staff of Bass Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lanier family during this difficult time.

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This obituary was published by Bass Funeral Home.