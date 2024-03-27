OBITUARY: Nancy Gettinger Workman

Nancy Gettinger Workman, 74, of Spring Hill passed away Sunday, March 24, 2024.

She was born September 5, 1949, to the late Lester and Dorothy Smith Gettinger.

Nancy was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed scrapbooking, shopping, traveling and especially Disney.

Those left to cherish Nancy’s memory are her daughter, Amy Schwartz (Randy); sons, Scott Workman (Heather), and Earl Workman (Danielle); grandchildren, Cole Workman, Olivia Schwartz, Bailey Workman, Noah Workman, and Jesse Workman; sister, Mary Malnati (Paul); and nephew, Brian Malnati.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 5, 2024, from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM at Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

The Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM with Mark Lohman officiating.

The care of Nancy Gettinger Workman and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services https://www.springhill-memorial.com

