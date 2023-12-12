OBITUARY: Nancy Ellen Lewis Lyke

Nancy Ellen Lewis Lyke, age 64 of Franklin, TN passed away December 6, 2023.

She was born in Waterbury, CT to the late Raymond & Martha Lewis.

Nancy spent her life caring for others; she lived to help those around her. She was a very creative person who loved all kinds of crafts. She used her creativity to make special memories for all of those around her. Her absolute favorite thing to do was spend time with her family, especially her grandson, Ryker. She is so loved and missed terribly.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Scott Lyke of Franklin, TN; daughters, Nicole Lyke of Franklin, TN and Kristen Lyke of Franklin, TN; brothers, Danny (Lynn) Lewis of Litchfield, CT and Raymond (Judi) Lewis of Florida; sisters, Rosemarie (Brian) Ahern of Southbury, CT and Cindy (Tim) Barry of New Hampshire; grandson, Ryker Dunlap and many loving nieces & nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4-7 PM on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

