Nancy E. Wells, age 81 of Franklin, TN passed away on May 11, 2026. Nancy was born and raised in Dupont, IN and graduated from Madison High School in 1963. She graduated from Georgetown College in 1967 with a degree in Biology.

She married Dennis C. Wells on 12/23/67 and moved to Nashville, TN. She later worked for the Tennessee Baptist Convention, as an Executive Secretary and retired from that position in 2000. She was a member of Church of the City in Franklin, Tn. She volunteered in a Room in the Inn Ministry along with her husband Dennis for 10 years. She also taught Pre-School, Middle School and Highschool Sunday School classes for several years. She had two sons, Jeffrey Scott Wells and Michael Shannon Wells, along with three grandsons and three great grandchildren.

Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved doing life with her family and making great memories along the way. She will be remembered for her kind heart and passion for serving others. Nancy epitomized (Galatians 5:19-23). “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness and self-control.” She will be greatly missed by her family and all who had the pleasure of doing life with her.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at Church of the City Franklin, Tn on 6/18/26 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be two hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.