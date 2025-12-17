OBITUARY: Nancy Duggan Puryear

Nancy Duggan Puryear, age 87, of Franklin, passed away on December 14, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born in Chattanooga to the late John and Stella Duggan and has lived in middle Tennessee for the last 65 years where she rooted and thrived, serving and enjoying extended family and a wide variety of friends and neighbors. She found great joy in the Sow and Grow Garden Club, Centennial Club, volunteer work with close friends and serving on non-profit and missions boards through the years.

As Director of Women’s Ministry at Christ Community Church, Nancy found a rich calling at age 60 and merged her love for the gospel and for women to impact many with her vibrant spirit and faith.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Puryear Jr. and younger brother, John Duggan.

Remembering and missing her are her children, Lynn Henderson (Jim) and William A. Puryear III; sisters, Judy Duncan and Debby Demos, sister-in-law Betsy Duggan; grandchildren, Katie Archer (Luke), Anne Crafford (Henk), and Ben Henderson (Abby); four great grandsons; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The Celebration of Life Service will take place Saturday, December 20 at 1:00 pm at Christ Community Church, 1215 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN. Visitation will be 11:00 – 12:30 before the service. Colorful attire is requested to honor Nancy’s zest for life, art and beauty!

A private burial will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Community Church, www.christcommunity.org/puryear or to the overseas work of her granddaughter. Online tax-deductible giving details available from [email protected].

Caring services provided by the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.