OBITUARY: Nancy Cooley Edwards

Nancy Cooley Edwards, 70, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on November 7, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nancy was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to John Preston Cooley, Jr. and Martha Ellen Miles Cooley on September 7, 1955. She attended Minor High School, graduating in 1973. While at Minor, Nancy earned numerous awards for her remarkable singing voice, including Outstanding Choral Student at both the district and state levels in 1973.

Nancy went on to graduate from Birmingham-Southern College in 1977 with a Bachelor of Music Education degree. During her time there, she was an active member of the Alpha Nu chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Nancy also competed in pageants, earning several honors, including Miss North Jefferson County in 1975, the Preliminary Talent Award at the Miss America Pageant in both 1977 and 1978, and placing as fourth alternate to Miss America in 1978.

Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Ellen Miles Cooley, in 2010, and her father, John Preston Cooley, Jr., in 2012.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Elizabeth Edwards; cousins Ellen Harris and Danny Miles; and many dear friends who were like family.

The family of Nancy Edwards extends their heartfelt gratitude to Drs. Yardley, Mangialardi, and Wong, and to the exceptional nursing staff at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville for their compassionate care.