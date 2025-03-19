OBITUARY: Nancy Bond Straight

Nancy B. Straight, age 89, of Franklin, TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. She was born May 29, 1935 in Lansing, MI to the late Hiram and Ethel (Voyce) Bond.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Chuck) Straight. She is survived by daughters, Holly (Paul) Wick of Cottage Grove, MN and Andrea (Kevin) Seal of Franklin, TN; granddaughter Valerie Wick, grandsons Ian Seal and Connor Seal; sisters Kathleen Dow and Rebecca (Gordon) Culbertson, nieces and nephews, and special friend Rob Sherrill.

Nancy received her bachelor’s degree in English from Michigan State University. After their marriage, Nancy and Chuck moved households multiple times before settling in the Kansas City area. She was an executive assistant at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and the Kansas University Child Psychiatry Clinic.

After their retirement, Chuck and Nancy moved to Thompsons Station, TN. Nancy was an active member of P.E.O. educational organization for 60+ years, the Cumberland Valley Quilters Association, and Thompsons Station United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held the last weekend of May with more information available at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to P.E.O. International – STAR Scholarship Program or the Arbor Day Foundation.