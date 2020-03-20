Nancy Ann Wray Byrd, age 76 of Nolensville, TN passed away March 17, 2020 after an extended illness. Nancy was born in Davison County to the late Lee Wray Jr. and Ann Logan Wray and was a homemaker.

A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her husband of 57 years, Frank Byrd, daughters; Lisa (Charles) Nunn, Cindy (Roger) Carroll, grandchildren, Ben (Colie) Carroll, Shannon Carroll, D J Kaatz, Michael Nunn.

Graveside services will be conducted 10 AM Saturday March 21, 2020 at Nolensville Cemetery with Pastor Larry Guin officiating. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. There is no visitation scheduled at this time.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin,TN 37064 615-794-2289

Williamsonmemorial.com