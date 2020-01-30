Nancy Ann Brannon, age 65 of Fairview, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 24 ,2020.

Nancy was born in Williamson Co., TN on December 19, 1955, daughter of the late Hubert & Jewell Martin.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Emmitt Earl Brannon, Sr. & son, Emmitt Earl Brannon, Jr.

She is survived by her five brothers, Jimmy Martin, Roy Martin, Richard Martin, Larry Martin & Ernie Martin.

The family will receive friends for a graveside service at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Anglin Cemetery.