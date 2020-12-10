OBITUARY: N. Ruth Boston Kelly

N. Ruth Boston Kelly, age 94 of Spring Hill, TN passed away peacefully at her home December 8, 2020 with her family by her side.

She was born in Monoville, TN to the late Berlin Boston and Liddie Petty Boston. Ruth was a member of the Corpus Christ Chapel of Franklin. She retired from the State of Tennessee. She loved gardening and cooking what she grew. Her joy for life and indomitable spirit kept her pushing through great pain and hardships.

Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Edgar L. Kelly in 2003; daughter, Crenthia Lee Kelly in 2017 and her son David Edward Kelly in 2019. Survived by: daughters, Ruth C. “Cathy” Stubblefield and Jane Caroline (John) Chaffin; her six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren; sisters, Ona Sue Harlin and Jean Marie Burton.

Funeral Mass will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Father Jerry Strange Celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Special thank you to Mandy and Justina, caregivers with Alive Hospice for their love and support to the family.

Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com